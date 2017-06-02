P.E.I. organizations get $43K from Farm Credit Canada

Farm Credit Canada is giving out $1.5 million and two P.E.I. organizations are getting $43,000 of that money.

O'Leary's volunteer fire department is getting $25,000 to buy new protective gear for its firefighters.

The P.E.I. Farm Centre is receiving $18,000 to go toward adding LED lights, equipment for the compost, a food-waste reduction program and the Goodwill Garden.

The money comes from the FCC Agri Spirit Fund. The fund provides money for projects that aim to enhance lives or contribute to sustainability in rural communities.

Over the past 16 years, the fund has supported 1,263 projects, a release from FCC said.

The next application period for funding opens March 1, 2020.

Registered charities, municipalities and non-profit organizations interested in funding can visit the FCC Agri Spirit Fund website for eligibility requirements, to apply online and view past projects.

