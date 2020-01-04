40% hike in enrolment at Holland College's West Prince Campus

The number of students attending Holland College's West Prince Campus has jumped.

Officials with the college say they have 40 per cent more students at the campus in Alberton, P.E.I., this year.

"I think the college has been responsive to the needs of industry," said Lornie Hughes, Holland College's registrar and executive director of student experience.

New programs are part of the growth, he said.

"A prime example would be the human services program, where industry and government have asked for more workers in this area and in working with West Prince campus the college has introduced the program … which is full," Hughes said.

He said there is also a resident care worker program that runs every second year.

"That program is being offered this year. So those are two programs that were not in the mix of programming this time last year," Hughes said.

Other changes including allowing students to do more of their course work off-campus has also attracted more students, he said.

He said he hopes the college can continue to work with local industry to best meet their needs in the future.

"The community is comfortable to come into the college and have conversations with college staff to talk about some of the needs and what the college can do to support some of these industries," he said.

Hughes said the increase in enrolment indicates "things are working and people are enjoying their time" at the campus.

The campus runs six programs.

"I think there is certainly more room to grow," Hughes said.

