P.E.I. reports 4 more deaths related to COVID-19

Four more people with COVID-19 have died on P.E.I. over the past week, though the number of new positive cases has decreased significantly.

The four who died were all over the age of 80, according to weekly data provided by the Department of Health and Wellness. P.E.I. has now had 71 deaths related to COVID-19.

P.E.I. has 267 new confirmed cases, down from 488 the week before. The average number of tests per day was also down, from 229 to 175.

As of Tuesday, there were 13 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 11 who were admitted for other reasons and tested positive on or after admission. In the last update a week ago, there were 26 people in hospital with COVID-19.

There are 421 known active cases on P.E.I., down from 655.

There are outbreaks at three acute care facilities — the Kings County Memorial Hospital inpatient unit, the Western Hospital inpatient unit and the Prince County Hospital surgical unit.