Third-party investigation on sign questioning unmarked Indigenous graves set to go ahead

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

A councillor in the village of Murray Harbour, P.E.I., who has been asked to resign over a message displayed on a sign on his property was not at a council meeting Wednesday night to hear a speech by the chief of Abegweit First Nation.

The sign on Coun. John Robertson's property called into question unmarked Indigenous at former residential school properties, and asked to "redeem Sir John A's integrity."

Chief Junior Gould spoke about Indigenous culture, history and his family's experiences with residential schools to an audience of about 30 people at the Murray Harbour Community Centre Wednesday night.

"How many times do I have to stand before your children in schools? How many times do I have to stand in front of establishments like the RCMP and educate you? How many times do I have to stand on Prince Edward Island and say Islanders are better than that," Gould said.

Council voted unanimously for a third-party investigation into Robertson and the use of the sign located on his property. It will be done by a former RCMP officer at the cost of about $2,000, Mayor Terry White said.

The sign was located on property owned by Murray Harbour Coun. John Robertson. (Harry Vanden Broek)

"It's a cost to the village we don't need. I don't know if he took that into account," he said. "We can give a six month suspension and a $500 fine max."

Removal would require province

Council can't remove a member on their own. That would require Minister of Housing, Land and Communities Rob Lantz to get involved, White said.

The mayor said he called the minister's office on Tuesday and left a message, but hasn't received a call back.

'In my opinion, [Robertson]should have been here,' said Murray Harbour Mayor Terry White. (Tony Davis/CBC)

White, Gould, P.E.I. Sen. Brian Francis and some people in the area have called on Robertson to resign.

"It was just such a negative sign for such a positive community. I had no idea it would go like this," said Megan MacLeod, who lives in nearby Beach Point.

Megan MacLeod, who lives in nearby Beach Point posted the sign to Facebook when she saw it. 'It was just such a negative sign for such a positive community,' she said. (Tony Davis/CBC)

"I am proud of [council]. I'm glad they actually went forward and took steps, invited Chief Gould here to speak and to tell his truth."

Robertson did not answer phone calls from CBC News Wednesday night. But he did say earlier this week he had no intentions of resigning.

Councillor should have been at meeting, mayor says

Gould's father was a residential school survivor.

He said that what bothered him most about the sign was that it came from somebody who represents the community.

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion," Gould said.

About 30 people attended the Murray Harbour council meeting on Wednesday. (Tony Davis/CBC)

"I do take offence with the statement that the ... genocidal practices of this Canadian government backed by an institution that Sir John A. Macdonald helped develop, the residential school system, is a hoax."

Gould invited council and community members in the crowd to attend an Abegweit First Nation Truth and Reconciliation event on Monday.

White said Roberston should have been at the meeting.

"He is the reason this is all happening," the mayor said. "He can voice it on a sign. Why can't you talk to the people? Get educated."

Support is available for anyone affected by the lingering effects of residential school and those who are triggered by the latest reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for residential school survivors and others affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.