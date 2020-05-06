3D crosswalk locations chosen in Summerside 

Summerside, P.E.I., has announced where its new 3D crosswalks will go.

Last month, the city announced plans to introduce the crosswalks, painted for a three-dimensional effect, which they hope will catch drivers' attention and improve safety.

Germany, France and Iceland, as well as the city of Montreal, have all tried the 3D painting.

Three locations were picked during a meeting of city council Tuesday night.

3D sidewalks will be installed at Central Street and Maple Avenue near the city's splash pad at Leger Park, MacEwen Road and Carol Avenue at an existing crosswalk location next to the People's Cemetery, as well as on Greenwood Drive where it intersects with the Confederation Trail.

'As little disruption as possible'

Coun. Justin Doiron said they wanted locations that will have the most impact.

Summerside Coun. Justin Doiron says the ultimate goal is to put the 3D sidewalks where they will have the most impact. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"We wanted to choose locations recommended by management that didn't really have anything in place now," Doiron told CBC News.

"There's some crosswalks out there currently that have some flashing lights, some overhead lights. There's also a few that have the orange flags that you would pick up and indicate to traffic that you want to cross."

The new sidewalks should be painted soon.

Doiron said it could take up to a full day to paint the new sidewalks so the city will look at carrying out the work in the evening or possibly on a Sunday.

"The last thing we want to do is shut down traffic at eight or nine in the morning during the week," he said.

"It will take some planning but we're going to try to do it with as little disruption as possible."

City to study the impact

That additional time will also mean additional costs for the city. The city will have crews and flaggers out much longer than if it was painting a traditional sidewalk. The city will also have to order different colour paints to create the 3D effect.

Summerside plans to install a 3D painted crosswalk like this one in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

The city has been discussing ways to improve crosswalk safety. They have put flags at some intersections. Rapid flash beacons — where pedestrians press a button to activate a flashing light — have been installed at other intersections.

Doiron said they will study the impact the new sidewalks has on drivers and pedestrians before deciding if they want to expand the number of 3D sidewalks in the city.

"If it goes well, and it's received well, then certainly there's the option next year and in years to come to either add some new locations or improve these ones."

More from CBC P.E.I.