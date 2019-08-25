From teens to retirees, club introduces Islanders to 3D printing

Miguel Lopez is new to computer-aided design, but after just a few weeks of learning, he watched as a 3D printer chugged away, printing out a model of a tire rim that he designed.

"I'm very excited about how the machine [works]," said Lopez, "when we have something in the mind and we can create it in physical [form]."

Lopez has been learning all about 3D printing at weekly club meetings held at the Confederation Centre Library in Charlottetown. Led by 17-year-old Andrew Chen, members of the club worked on building 3D printers, as well as creating their own designs using free computer-aided design software.

Diverse group

Chen, who recently graduated from high school, started the club as part of the Duke of Edinburgh program, with a $1,500 grant to buy the necessary equipment.

Chen started learning about 3D printing when he was in Grade 6 and wanted to share his passion with others.

"It makes me feel so happy to be able to share my knowledge and a little bit of expertise," Chen said.

Andrew Chen started the 3D printing club as part of the Duke of Edinburgh program. (John Robertson/CBC)

From teens to retirees Chen attracted an enthusiastic group, all keen to learn a new set of skills.

"I think it's very, very interesting how we can attract people of all ages, of all backgrounds, of all professions into this club, and have people who are interested in 3D printing, but interested in using it in their own ways," Chen said.

'I really got the bug'

Denise Motard never expected she'd spend her retirement learning about 3D printers. But recently, she's started creating websites for fun, and has discovered a love for computers.

"I was in gardening and knitting and sewing — you know, lady type occupations — but once I started in this I really got the bug," Motard said.

In her retirement, Denise Motard has discovered an interest in computers. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Motard said her design of a cat didn't turn out quite as well as she had hoped, but she plans to keep working to improve her skills. She's already signed up for another 3D printing course this fall, through Seniors College at UPEI.

'The charm of 3D printing'

For Vincent Hung, seeing the designs going from idea, to design, to physical product was a "surreal" experience.

He was attracted to 3D printing because of the practicality of it — opting to design a brochure holder, which he could use for an event he plans to host next year.

Vincent Hung like the practicality of 3D printing, to design exactly what you need, rather than searching for and buying something. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

"When you think that you need something, you just immediately think about what's the price on the market, and is there a sale somewhere," Hung said.

"I guess that's the charm of 3D printing, is that when you have an idea in your head, you can just draw it down in software and just print it out."

Members of the club created their own designs, which they printed using 3D printers. (John Robertson/CBC)

With the designs printed, and certificates of completion handed out, the club is now finished. Chen will head off to the University of Toronto in September, but the 3D printers will remain at the library, available for the public to use.

