3D crosswalks coming to Summerside 

The City of Summerside is hoping new, three-dimensional crosswalks will catch drivers' attention and improve safety.

Germany, France and Iceland, as well as the Montreal borough of Outremont, have all tried the 3D painting.

Summerside Coun. Justin Doiron says there is not a lot of research on whether the 3D crosswalks improve safety. But he said they are prepared to give them a try at two or three intersections to see how they work.

"It's an effect that's created just by painting different shapes on the road where you would normally have a crosswalk and as you approach it in a vehicle it gives the illusion that the lines are popping up in front of you," Doiron said in an interview with CBC News.

"Obviously, the idea is to bring a little bit of awareness to the area and hopefully cause people to slow down and be aware there may be pedestrians ahead."

'Great for the school zones'

The city has been discussing ways to improve crosswalk safety. They have put flags at some intersections. Rapid flash beacons — where pedestrians press a button to activate a flashing light — have been installed at other intersections.

A 3D crosswalk painted on a street in Germany. (Christoph Soeder/AFP/Getty Images)

While researching crosswalk safety in other jurisdictions, they found the 3D crosswalks.

Painting the 3D crosswalks will cost about $250 to $300, similar to installing flags at an intersection, explained Greg Gaudet, Summerside's municipal services director.

Gaudet said the rapid flash beacons cost the city about $4,000.

Coun. Barb Ramsay was one of many councillors to support the 3D crosswalks during a council meeting Tuesday night.

"I think they would be great for the school zones," said Ramsay.

'Improvements have been made'

Officials in Montreal said they were one of the first in Canada to try 3D crosswalks in 2018.

3D crosswalks have been in place in Montreal since 2018 but this will be the first 3D crosswalk in P.E.I. (CBC)

Summerside councillors are now scouring the city to find the best places to try out the new design.

Painting could start by mid-May.

Doiron said the city wants to do everything it can to improve crosswalk safety.

"There were certainly a couple of instances, unfortunate ones, that did take place over the last couple of years and improvements have been made to a couple of those locations."

More from CBC P.E.I.