No illusions: Summerside councillors not seeing desired effect with new 3D crosswalks

Summerside has painted a few 3D crosswalks as part of a pilot project, but some city councillors are already questioning whether they will have the desired effect.

Three locations were chosen for the crosswalks and they've been painted on at two locations — Carol Avenue and MacEwen Road, and Central Street and Maple Avenue.

Coun. Brian McFeely says one of those crosswalks was installed about three weeks ago and the other this past weekend and he hasn't noticed much of a difference.

"I think some of us would agree that they perhaps don't pop out like you would have thought from the pictures that we've seen before we entered the pilot," he said.

"As a driver coming upon them you are almost on top of them before they kind of pop out at you," he said, adding he expected to see the pop-up effect when approaching.

In May, the city said the crosswalks would be painted for a three-dimensional effect, which it hoped would catch drivers' attention and improve safety. Painting the 3D crosswalks costs about $250 to $300.

Coun. Barb Ramsay also says she isn't quite seeing the pop-out effect the 3D crosswalks are supposed to give. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

A 3D crosswalk painted on a street in Germany. (Christoph Soeder/AFP/Getty Images)

Coun. Barb Ramsay also said the 3D crosswalks are not what she expected.

"I don't know if there is something we can do with changing a bit of the colours to make it more of a three dimensional," she said. "I didn't find it very effective."

Ramsay said she was expecting to hear more from the community.

"Maybe we will get some more feedback on it because that is the whole idea right, it is more about what our residents are feeling and what is working for them."

Ramsay said if the crosswalks are found to be ineffective, the city will go in a different direction to create safer streets.

Like any pilot, McFeely said council will review the project at the end of the summer and see if it is something the city wants to continue.

The third and final 3D crosswalk of the pilot project will be painted at Greenwood Drive where it intersects with the Confederation Trail.

