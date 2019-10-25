P.E.I. commits $2.3M to residential beds for Islanders with intellectual disabilities
'We have to work together as community'
The P.E.I. government is spending $2.3 million to support Islanders with intellectual disabilities and their families.
The money will be spent on adding 36 new residential beds at community organizations across the Island.
The non-profit community groups to receive funding are Community Connections Inc., Queens County Residential Services and Inclusions East, a release from the province said.
"The need and waiting list continues to grow for affordable and supported residential housing for adults with an intellectual disability," said Bill Lawlor, executive director of Queens County Residential Services in the release.
Residential housing and programs help people with intellectual disabilities live as independently as possible, the province said in the release.
"We have to work together as community and neighbours to support the many diverse housing needs of Islanders," said Ernie Hudson, minister of social development and housing, in the release.
