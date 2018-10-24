P.E.I. movie-makers hope to give audience something to think about

An Island-made film is being played on the big screen.

The film, called 3:21:00, is a 13-minute movie based on a micro-second in someone's mind.

It took more than two months of writing, five days of filming and about two dozen drafts. The film examines sensitive issues such as mental health and suicide.

3:21:00 is the creation of Mahdi Selseleh, Ryan McCarvill and Dennis Trainor, who worked together on the P.E.I. series Wharf Rats.

Energy from Wharf Rats

"We just took the energy we had from the Wharf Rats project and wanted to make something our own, that was unique and challenging just try something new," said McCarvill.

"At that initial point it wasn't so much about the story or what it could mean or if anyone would even watch it in the end, but just the fact that it was fun to do it. Over time, the story developed into a life of its own."

Mahdi Selseleh, Ryan McCarvill and Dennis Trainor worked on Wharf Rats together and wanted to try something new. (Mahdi Selseleh)

The $62,000 film will premiere at the Charlottetown Cineplex on Monday.

Trainor said 3:21:00 attempts to cover something that's in the background or forefront of many people's lives.

"It's important to recognize the things that some might consider embarrassing or non-relevant or frightening," he said.

McCarvill said the crew worked tirelessly until they felt they got it right.

Hopes it makes impact

"The story changed drastically over a period of two months until we finally nailed down a story that was pretty tight, that we were happy with, that we thought was subversive in dealing with the subject matter of suicide, but also respectful of the mindspace that a person could be in during that very lonely, very painful point of their lives."

Selseleh said he hopes 3:21:00 has an impact on the audience.

"To me, a good film is that when it ends, it starts in the audience's head. So they have to think about. So when this film ends, my goal is that the audience will actually think about, 'OK, I'm just going to take a moment and realize what I just saw on the big screen.'"

The red carpet will be rolled out at 6:45 p.m. Monday. The movie starts at 7:30.

With files from Island Morning