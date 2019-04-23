New show streaming live from Summerside, P.E.I. living room

Prince Edward Island has a new show created in Summerside, but you won't find it on Netflix or TV networks.

The show is called 30 Russell and it is live streamed on Facebook. It showcases Island musicians every Sunday at 7 p.m.

"They come in and it's live, they sing live out of 30 Russell, out of our house," said Darren Biggar, one of the show's creators.

The show started a week before Christmas and the idea came when Biggar was performing for the Special Olympics.

"It was a changing point I guess, it should be more than about us. So we wanted to make stuff about other people too."

Different artists every Sunday

Every Sunday the show features a different musical artist or group, Biggar said.

"Now they are starting to come to us."

At first it was difficult, Biggar said, but their friends helped them get it off the ground.

Tony Albert is another one of the shows creators, who alongside Biggar, brought the show to life.

"I think it's a success because it is good content for people on Sundays, and we try our hardest to make them sound the best they can sound, live, being recorded on an iPhone."

Before the show begins levels have to be tweaked to make sure the audio is recording properly, Albert said.

Growing viewership

When they first started the show they would be lucky to get 1,500 views in a week, said Biggar.

"As soon as our show ends now and the tally comes up it was already viewed 1,500 within the half-hour."

Alyssa Harper and Daniel Drouin were recently featured on 30 Russell and that show has 11,000 views and continues to grow, Biggar said.

Biggar and Albert said they seemed to have cracked into the western Island audience, the next step is to get Charlottetown watching.

"We're definitely trying to crack Charlottetown and crack east," Biggar said.

'This has been more rewarding, helping other people,' said Biggar. (30 Russell/Facebook)

Open to all music

The show has been compared to local radio show Saturday Night Hoedown, but they are open to more than just country music.

"We're open to all music, folk, blues, rock, country. We are looking to help everybody," Biggar said.

Typically, shows last between 30 and 45 minutes.

"People do lose their attention span after 30 minutes ... so we try to keep them at that. And if they want to go a little extra we let them go," Albert said.

'More rewarding'

Both Biggar and Albert performed on the show when they first created it, but have since stopped so they can showcase other Island artists, Biggar said.

"This has been more rewarding, helping other people."

If you want to check out the show join the 30 Russell Facebook page.

