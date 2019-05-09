3 former nuns reunite on P.E.I. after nearly 60 years

A group of friends who haven't seen each other for nearly 60 years have finally reunited.

Fientje Cameron, Linda Blanchard and Donna Sweet met in their twenties while studying to be nuns in Saint John, N.B. in 1962.

After a few years, they left religious life for something more secular and lost contact with one another.

Until recently, when Cameron said she reached out to find the other women on Facebook, and her search was a success.

"I've been looking for a long time and could never get a hold of them. Then I found Donna and I said: 'Okay I have to find Linda too.'"

Search successful

The women grew close when they were at the convent, called the Sacred Heart of Mary, Sisters of Charity of Saint John New Brunswick of the Immaculate Conception, Cameron said.

"Really just like sisters."

Donna Sweet, left, and Linda Blanchard when they were studying to be nuns. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

Once Cameron contacted the others, they decided to meet on P.E.I., where Blanchard lives.

"When I saw them first and they came to my door here at the retreat centre, it was like no time had passed," Blanchard said.

"I was so excited. I normally don't talk much I was telling them, but I can't stop talking."

Talking and causing trouble

That's a common trait they haven't lost over the years. Sweet said when they were sisters they would often get in trouble for giggling too loud.

"One time the three of us were late for chapel and you had to go over bend down and kiss the floor."

We haven't changed a bit. — Linda Blanchard

Sweet said she told the other girls not to do it because of how many people walked over the floor.

"So we went down and we looked at each other and then the giggles started."

Fientje Cameron, the nun on the left in this 1962 photo reached out to two other long lost sisters through Facebook. ( Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

'Sisters'

Now, being together after nearly 60 years they are catching up.

"We talk about nothing and everything," Cameron said.

All three said they describe their relationship with one word, "sisters."

"We haven't changed a bit," Blanchard said.

