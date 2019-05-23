Case of Charlottetown woman facing 3 infanticide charges adjourned

A woman charged with killing three of her newly born children has had her court case adjourned, while lawyers figure out how to proceed.

Shannon Dawn Rayner, 40, had been slated for sentencing on June 5, after pleading guilty to two charges of infanticide.

However, the case got more complicated when remains of a third child were found, and police laid another charge.

Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell said in early May the remains were found in a shed outside a home where Rayner used to live, in the Charlottetown neighbourhood of Sherwood.

On Thursday the judge said sentencing may have to be delayed because of the new charge.

The other two charges were laid after police searched the Sherwood home in September and found the remains of two infants in storage totes. MacConnell said the shed was not part of the initial search warrant.

Thursday, court heard a pre-sentence report is being prepared on Rayner.

The case has been set over to June 5 and Rayner has agreed to remain in custody until then.

