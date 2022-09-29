3 more deaths related to COVID-19 reported on P.E.I.

P.E.I. is reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19 over the past week.

One person was between the ages of 40-59 and two people were between the ages of 60-79, according to weekly data provided by the Department of Health and Wellness.

The province has had 67 deaths related to COVID-19.

There were 488 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 over the past seven days, down from 554 the previous week.

There are 26 people in hospital with COVID-19, down from 28 the week before. Thirteen of them were admitted due to COVID-19, one of whom is being treated in intensive care. The other 13 people were admitted for other reasons and tested positive on or after admission.

As of Tuesday, there were 655 known active cases on P.E.I., one fewer than last week.