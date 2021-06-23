P.E.I. reports 3 more deaths related to COVID-19 as hospitalizations double

Three people with COVID-19 have died in the past week, according to data released Tuesday by the P.E.I. Department of Health and Wellness.

Two of the people who died were 80 years old or older. The other person was between 60-79.

There have now been 49 deaths related to COVID-19 on P.E.I.

The number of hospitalizations and positive cases also continues to climb.

There were 1,706 confirmed new cases over the past seven days, compared with 1,270 the week before. The average number of cases per day increased from 182 to 244.

41 in hospital

There are 41 people in hospital with COVID-19, including one in ICU.

Twenty-one people were admitted due to COVID-19 and 20 people were admitted for other reasons and tested COVID-19 positive on or after admission.

Last week, there were 19 people in hospital with COVID-19.

There are 2,219 active cases on P.E.I. More than 44 per cent of people tested in the past week were positive.

As of Tuesday, there are COVID-19 outbreaks at the following acute-care facilities: Hillsborough Hospital Acute Care Psychiatry Unit, Prince County Hospital Medical Unit and the Souris Hospital.

There are also outbreaks at Kensington Community Care, Le Chez Nous Community Care and Summerset LTC.