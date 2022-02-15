P.E.I. opens 2nd COVID boosters to those 12 and over
‘We … anticipate an even bigger wave in the fall’
With COVID-19 numbers rising again, P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison is encouraging Islanders over 12 to get their second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Chief Public Health Office is currently updating the provincial COVID-19 pandemic website to reflect the new advice. Previously, second boosters were available to those over the age of 60 and immune-compromised people.
The new recommendation is based on advice last week from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.
"Getting all the vaccines that we're eligible to receive is our best protection," said Morrison.
"P.E.I. and NACI are recommending that anyone 12 years of age and up receive a vaccine booster, as we still manage COVID this summer and anticipate an even bigger wave in the fall."
During the week ending Tuesday, P.E.I. averaged 153 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day.
The second booster, according to advice from NACI, should be received six months after the last dose. People who have had COVID should wait three months after being infected before getting the second booster.
In some cases, people may want to get the vaccine just three months after receiving their last booster, for example, if they are travelling to an area where case numbers are high.
People who test positive for COVID-19 on P.E.I. are still legally required to self-isolate for seven days after onset of symptoms or a positive test- regardless of their vaccination status.
People who are immunocompromised are required to isolate for 10 days.
With files from Island Morning
