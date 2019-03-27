P.E.I. Liberal Party proposing $2M new fund for community grants, poverty action

The P.E.I. Liberal Party is proposing a new $2 million fund for community grants and poverty action fund for non-governmental organizations.

"In partnership with government, community organizations are reaching Islanders and meeting a variety of needs across our province, and we couldn't do that without the help and support of volunteers," Liberal Leader Wade MacLauchlan said in a news release.

This new fund would provide community support and advance objectives outlined in P.E.I's Poverty Reduction Action Plan.

Input from community organizations and volunteers was essential in shaping recent Liberal government initiatives, MacLauchlan said.

"For this reason, we are committed to continuing to work with and support the community sector in the important work it does."

$250K to volunteer programs, $100K for firefighters

The Liberal Party is also proposing a $250,000 Volunteer Enhancement program that will help fund organizations that are engaging community members in local areas.

To further support volunteer firefighters across the province, the Liberal Party is also proposing $100,000 in new supports including training, equipment and supplies to enhance the community Medical First Responder (MFR) program for volunteer fire departments.

"Islanders have been doing their part as volunteers in their communities, rinks, schools and hospitals — and we will continue to support these efforts," MacLauchlan said.

"The Liberal Party believes that investments in the community sector are smart investments that produce effective and important outcomes."

The PCs have their own plan to support community-based projects. They said they would set up a new $1 million fund that Island non-profit groups could access. The funding would be peer reviewed, competitively awarded and allocated proportionally among qualified groups in all three counties.

More P.E.I. news