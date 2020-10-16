Federal government spends $50K on P.E.I. 211 service

P.E.I.'s 211 helpline service has received $50,000 from the federal government.

The service connects callers with any government or community support programs they may need.

The funding will keep the 211 service up to date, says Andrea MacDonald, CEO of the United Way of P.E.I., through which the program is run.

"For a lot of people, this is the first time they've had to reach out for help and COVID has exposed that and maybe aren't used to navigating the system at all," said MacDonald. "So being able to hear a friendly voice… somebody walk you through the process, make sure you're getting the right referral. It's just a real relief."

MacDonald said her team is updating their database of support programs a lot more often because of the pandemic.

P.E.I.'s 211 service launched in June.

Since then, MacDonald said the phone line has received hundreds of phone calls.

More from CBC P.E.I.