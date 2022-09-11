P.E.I. to formally proclaim Charles as King of Canada

A 21-gun salute will be fired at Victoria Park in Charlottetown on Monday at 11 a.m. AT in honour of King Charles.

Members of the Prince Edward Island Regiment will fire shots using blanks, which will be loud and produce some smoke, according to a news release.

The salute will come after a formal proclamation at 10:45 a.m. at Government House by Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry, who will officially declare King Charles as King of Canada.

Members of the P.E.I. government, Mi'kmaw chiefs and other senior officials are expected to be in attendance.

P.E.I. Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry will preside over the proclamation Monday at Fanningbank. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

This ceremony follows a tradition dating back to the accession of King George III in 1760. Similar ceremonies have been held by the King's Privy Council for Canada in Ottawa and by lieutenant governors in other provinces.

The Prince Edward Island Regiment is an army reserve unit based in Charlottetown and Summerside, whose lineage dates back to 1875.

Queen Elizabeth died Thursday at the age of 96 after ruling for more than 70 years.

Historic Fanningbank, the residence of Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry, will be lit up in blue as a sign of mourning Queen Elizabeth. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Historic Fanningbank, the residence of P.E.I.'s lieutenant governor, will be lit up in blue from dusk till dawn until Sept. 19 as a sign of mourning.

Members of the public can pay tribute to the Queen by signing the books of condolence at Government House, the legislative assembly, or at provincial libraries in Souris, Montague, Summerside and Tignish.