P.E.I. to formally proclaim Charles as King of Canada
Ceremony will take place Monday at 10:45 a.m. AT, which will be followed by a 21-gun salute
A 21-gun salute will be fired at Victoria Park in Charlottetown on Monday at 11 a.m. AT in honour of King Charles.
Members of the Prince Edward Island Regiment will fire shots using blanks, which will be loud and produce some smoke, according to a news release.
The salute will come after a formal proclamation at 10:45 a.m. at Government House by Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry, who will officially declare King Charles as King of Canada.
Members of the P.E.I. government, Mi'kmaw chiefs and other senior officials are expected to be in attendance.
This ceremony follows a tradition dating back to the accession of King George III in 1760. Similar ceremonies have been held by the King's Privy Council for Canada in Ottawa and by lieutenant governors in other provinces.
The Prince Edward Island Regiment is an army reserve unit based in Charlottetown and Summerside, whose lineage dates back to 1875.
Queen Elizabeth died Thursday at the age of 96 after ruling for more than 70 years.
Historic Fanningbank, the residence of P.E.I.'s lieutenant governor, will be lit up in blue from dusk till dawn until Sept. 19 as a sign of mourning.
Members of the public can pay tribute to the Queen by signing the books of condolence at Government House, the legislative assembly, or at provincial libraries in Souris, Montague, Summerside and Tignish.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?