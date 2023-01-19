Three Rivers presents Winterval, the town's first winter festival

January is not traditionally a bustling time of year on P.E.I., but the eastern town of Three Rivers is hoping to change that.

From Friday to Sunday, it will be hosting a new festival called Winterval — an addition to the Three Rivers Festival Series, and the town's inaugural winter celebration.

Heather MacLean, the volunteer organizing committee chair, says the event is in response to the interest the town has received from community members about more fall and winter programming.

"We're kind of spoiled for choice in the summer. There's so much going on that it's really hard to pick, and then that really drops off in the winter. And the winter is a beautiful time of year," she said.

All events and activities at the festival will be free, including a DJ light show skate, a barn dance, street hockey, guided walks to Brudenell Island, and horse and wagon rides.

With the town's partnership with the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), the province's economic growth, tourism and culture department, and Active Communities Inc., MacLean said the festival is able to offer those activities at no cost to give people a reason to get excited about the cold season.

"It's important that we just don't celebrate just one season in Prince Edward Island, that we celebrate all the seasons because they all have something to offer," she said.

More than a summer destination

Among the sponsors participating in the event are the Kings Playhouse, Bogside Brewing and Cavendish Wellness Centre.

Another is the Rodd Brudenell River Resort, which is offering a two-night stay package for those looking to make their trip to the town a whole weekend outing.

MacLean said there are only a few packages left for purchase, which has been a sign of the interest from locals, Islanders outside of town, and possibly even outside of P.E.I.

"We're really hoping to make it an annual event and to continue to grow relationships with those partners go forward," she said.

Chantal Hayman, a front of house manager at Copper Bottom Brewing, says it's been huge for business to be a part of the festival. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Three Rivers Mayor Debbie Johnson hopes Winterval will be an opportunity for people to kill two birds with one stone by getting fresh air and supporting local businesses in the area.

"It's a great chance to get outdoors as a family and all the events are are free, so if you can get yourself down to Three Rivers, we'll entertain you — snow or no snow," she said.

"It's always exciting to be able to have like almost a second tourism season," said Chantal Hayman, a front of house manager at Copper Bottom Brewing, one of the local partners for the festival.

"You know, we're really proud of this as a music space as well. So it's exciting to get some new people out."

Hayman said the support from the town, as well as both provincial and federal governments, has been huge — especially around this quiet time of year.

"I think being able to have someone who has the resources to really, like, push out what you're doing — we can come up with all kinds of great ideas and we can put it out to our networks, but being able to get it out beyond that is really huge."