2023 promise tracker: Keep tabs on what political parties pledge for P.E.I.

Expect to hear a lot of promises right up until the end of the 2023 P.E.I. provincial election on the issues that matter most to Islanders.

Housing, health care, inflation, the economy, the environment and climate change are just a few of the major topics that'll be discussed, with new promises pitched to Islanders on a daily basis.

Each major topic and pledge brought up during the election will be included below after parties make an announcement.

This page will be updated over the coming weeks, so make sure to check back for the latest.

Economy

Check back for when promises are made.

Education

Check back for when promises are made.

Environment

Check back for when promises are made.

Health care

Parties have a lot of health-care promises to pitch to Islanders. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Progressive Conservative Party:

The PC Party promised to hire more physician assistants and nurse practitioners in emergency rooms, as well as hire care providers and advocates to support patients in ER waiting rooms.

The party said it will make virtual care apps free for all Islanders to reduce pressure on emergency departments, and create a task force to "expedite offload delays for ambulances and hospitals."

The PCs also promised to add four new full-time ambulances and offer free tuition for primary care and advanced care paramedics in exchange for two years of service in P.E.I. They'd also create recruitment incentives for "hard-to-recruit" paramedic positions.

They pledged up to $20,000 in annual funding to fire departments that offer medical first responder services. They said they'd give funding for organizations like Pat and the Elephant to do non-urgent transfers for medically stable patients on P.E.I.

The PCs said they'd add 16 more patient medical homes across P.E.I. by the end of 2024 and add 100 new full-time positions to support existing and future homes. They pledged to attach everyone on the Island's patient registry to a medical home in the next 24 months.

They said they will launch nurse practitioner-led walk-in clinics across P.E.I., and add tele-health access sites and in-person registration to Access P.E.I. locations.

The PCs said they'd increase capacity at primary care access clinics in Charlottetown and Summerside, and open new clinics in West Prince and Kings County.

They said they'd establish mobile primary care clinics that can provide care for "any community on P.E.I. based on need."

Green Party:

The Greens promised to open more walk-in clinics, specifically cough and fever, mobile blood work and prescription renewal clinics.

They'd also amend the Medical Act to allow nurse practitioners to "work more effectively in a collaborative practise" or to manage NP-led clinics.

They party said it will increase and improve mental health services, including adding counselling positions to family clinics and emergency rooms — and opening psychiatric urgent care clinics.

The Greens said they would amend legislation to allow physician assistants to work in health care on P.E.I. They'd create a physician assistant training program with UPEI, increase family physician residency spots from five to 10 and "make it easier for internationally trained health professionals to practice on P.E.I."

The party said it will amend the Health Services Act to "remove political interference" in the health care system, and do a feasibility study on the UPEI medical school.

Liberal Party:

The Liberals promised to engage with the Medical Society of P.E.I. to "identify physician supply and demand" and guide recruitment and retention planning. They also said they'd expand virtual care through Maple and other online health services, and increase the range and hours of walk-in clinics.

The Liberals pledged to double scholarships, financial incentives and return-in-service grants for Islanders studying medicine in other provinces.

They also said they'd establish return-in-service agreements for Island students at Canadian universities where the P.E.I. government has purchased seats, and that they would double the number of medical residency seats — including adding four new seats for students outside of Canada.

New Democratic Party:

The NDP promise to stop ER and hospital closures and cut ambulance wait times, particularly in in rural areas. They'd also improve senior care at home and create new long-term care beds.

The party also said it will provide "timely and accessible mental health care to all Islanders" and bring down prescription costs by fighting for a national pharmacare plan.

The NDP said they'd "stop the privatization of our health-care system" and increase services and support for cancer patients.

Housing

Check back for when promises are made.

Infrastructure

Check back for when promises are made.

Social programs

Check back for when promises are made.

