3 Islanders selected for 2022 Order of P.E.I. honour

Three people have been selected to receive the 2022 Order of Prince Edward Island Insignia, which is considered the highest honour that can be accorded to a citizen of the province.

Gary Schneider of Stratford, Claudette Thériault of Abram-Village and John Wallace Andrew of Charlottetown were chosen from 38 Islanders nominated to receive the honour this year, according to a written release Wedesnday.

Schneider is one of Prince Edward Island's most respected and committed environmentalists, a champion of biodiversity and a passionate advocate for trees, wildlife habitat, owls and watersheds.

As the director of the Macphail Woods ecological forestry project, he has been recognized for their innovative approach on several occasions, most recently winning the 2020 Nature Inspiration Award from the Canadian Museum of Nature.

Gary Schneider was honoured as a champion of biodiversity and a passionate advocate for trees, wildlife habitat, owls and watersheds on P.E.I. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Thériault is well known throughout the Acadian and francophone non-profit sector in P.E.I., and in Canada, and has contributed to many causes involving her community. In 2019, she became the first woman to be named chair of the Congrès Mondial Acadien organizing committee in P.E.I.

Claudette Thériault was the first woman to be named chair of the Congrès Mondial Acadien in P.E.I. (Rachelle Richard-Léger/Image Authentik)

She is presently a member of the Games Services Committee for Canada Games 2023 and acting executive director of La Coopérative Le Chez-Nous Ltée.

Andrew is a fourth-generation resident of East Royalty who has led a distinguished career as a medical physicist in both P.E.I. and Nova Scotia.

John Andrew has led a distinguished career as a medical physicist in both P.E.I. and Nova Scotia. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

He has also been engaged in watershed issues in his community, having helped found the Wright's Creek Watershed Environmental Committee to restore the Wright's Creek watercourse.

The Order of P.E.I. was first given out in 1996 as a means of recognizing Islanders who show individual excellence or outstanding leadership in their community and in their chosen occupation or profession.

An official ceremony will be held in the fall at Government House in Charlottetown.