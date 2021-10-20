P.E.I. MLAs to get largest raise in 15 years, new rules for severance payments

Island MLAs will get a 2.75 per cent raise on January 1, 2022 — the largest salary increase they've received in 15 years.

MLAs received no increase in 2021. The chair of the province's Indemnities and Allowances Commission Ron Profit says that increase remains well below P.E.I.'s current inflation rate of 6.6 per cent, the highest rate in the country.

"We're not giving a cost-of-living increase," Profit said, noting all Islanders are struggling with inflation, while not all will see corresponding pay increases.

Profit also noted P.E.I. MLAs earn "considerably less than MLAs in every [other] province."

Among submissions from the public on the topic of MLA salaries, Profit said "notably, a majority favoured a pay raise. But there were some who certainly didn't think there should be any increase at all, or even a reduction."

Severance becomes bi-weekly

In its most recent report, the body that sets salary levels for MLAs has also rewritten the rules for transition allowances when members leave office — also known as severance payments.

Instead of a lump-sum payment, MLAs will now receive bi-weekly payments for up to one year after they leave office.

There will also now be conditions under which they forfeit or stop receiving severance payments — like taking a job with the public service, being elected as a Member of Parliament or if they are forced to give up their seat in the legislature for reasons of misconduct.

The salary raise for P.E.I. MLAs is the largest in 15 years. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

But MLAs would still qualify for severance payments, with those caveats, regardless of whether they retire, decide not to re-offer or lose an election, and can still receive severance even if they also qualify for an immediate pension.

The maximum total severance package will remain the same — one year's base salary for an MLA — but the calculation for how much an MLA receives will change.

That calculation will be based on average earnings over the course of their career, rather than their salary at the moment they leave office. They remain entitled to one month's salary for each year of service, up to the maximum amount.

The new severance rules will only affect newly-elected MLAs. Those already in the house will continue to use the old rules.