P.E.I. Museum and Heritage Foundation presents Islanders with 2022 Heritage Awards

People making strides to preserve LGBTQ, Mi'kmaq and Acadian heritage were just some of the Islanders who received this year's P.E.I. Museum and Heritage Foundation Awards.

Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry presented the recipients with the awards at a ceremony at the Eptek Art & Culture Centre on Sunday.

The awards are meant to recognize the achievements of Islanders who have helped preserve and promote P.E.I.'s heritage. P.E.I. residents were invited to submit their nominations for the 2022 recipients last fall.

Due to COVID-19 measures, only those receiving the award and a single guest were allowed to attend.

Here's the list of the Heritage Recognition Award winners:

Marlene Campbell – For work promoting heritage with Culture Summerside.

Doug Kelly – For his service on the Stratford Town Council.

Edward McKenna – For creating and maintaining the Historic PEI Facebook page.

Geraldine Peters – For work in genealogy.

Dave Stewart – For preserving and sharing 2SLGBTQIA+ heritage.

Crystal Stevens – For her work on the North Bedeque School and Hall.

La Voix Acadienne – For sharing Acadian heritage and culture.

Benevolent Irish Society – For providing access to Irish heritage and culture.

Richard Pellissier-Lush – For sharing and preserving Mi'kmaq heritage and culture.

Nora MacDonald – For work at the Cardigan Heritage Centre.

Reg Porter – For his online publication on historic mapping on P.E.I.

Provincial Realty – For restoring 49 Pownal St.

Phil Culhane - For creating and maintaining PEIPostcards.ca.

The Wendell Boyle Performance Award went to singer/songwriter Steven Somers for his album, Songs About St. Georges.

The Boyde Beck Memorial Award for contributions to oral history and storytelling went to filmmaker Brian Pollard. The Boyde Beck Memorial Bursary went to Alexandria Wood.

Katherine Dewar won the award for publication of the year for her non-fiction book We'll Meet Again: Prince Edward Island Women of the Second World War, which tells the story of 19 P.E.I. women who served in the Second World War.

The Natural Heritage Activity Award was given to Angela Douglas-Banks for "preserving the natural heritage of P.E.I."

Shelly Campbell won Volunteer of the Year for her work with the West Country Historical Society.

The Award of Honour was given posthumously to Ruby Cousins, a former teacher and genealogy researcher who regularly kept a diary for over 40 years. She died in 2020.