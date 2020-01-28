Island musicians 'tongue-tied' after hearing of Juno nominations

Two P.E.I. musicians have nabbed nominations for the 2020 Juno Award for best contemporary roots album of the year.

Nominees for Canada's best-known music awards were announced in all 42 categories Tuesday.

It is Irish Mythen's first Juno nomination for her album Little Bones.

Catherine MacLellan, who won the award in 2015, has also received a nomination this year for her album Coyote.

The pair celebrated their nominations together while on the road, showcasing their work in the U.K.

'Even more excited'

"We're kinda tongue-tied and a little bit slow because we're still trying to get over the huge news," Mythen said.

She said she was huddled together with the group of Island artists around a phone watching CBC's live feed.

"When I saw Catherine's picture and name come up on the live feed I was ecstatic, absolutely elated and then my little head popped up too — I was like, 'Yep, alright now I'm even more excited.'"

While a nomination is always exciting, MacLellan said this one has added meaning because it's for her first self-produced album.

"It's so great. I'm so excited," she said.

"To be honest, I actually get to go to the awards this time because last time I was in Germany on tour and nobody knew what I was talking about when I said that I won a Juno."

The Juno Awards take place on Sunday, March 15 in Saskatoon.

More P.E.I. news