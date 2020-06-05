Sign of the times: Charlottetown grads receive socially-distant gift

Nearly 300 signs were set up on Friday in honour of the graduating class of 2020 at Colonel Gray High School in Charlottetown.

It was a surprise for the students, who were invited back to the school in small groups throughout the day to help maintain physical distancing.

Each grad was able to wander the front lawn of the school to find their own individual sign, which included their name and graduation photo.

"I know this year we're trying to make what we can do be extra special for them," said English teacher Sarah Charlton, who helped organize the event.

"To make it a memorable year and to know they haven't been forgotten and to recognize all they've accomplished."

One of the organizors, teacher Sarah Charlton, said more than 60 staff helped out to get the surprise ready for graduates. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

"I think it's a really sweet thing for the staff to do," said graduate Noelle Pettipas. "Obviously it makes us feel like we're still part of a pretty big community, even though we can't come together in the traditional ways that a graduation would usually allow us to do."

Pettipas said when the global pandemic closed down the schools she was disappointed she would no longer get the familiar graduation experience with her classmates. But she said in a way, it's also felt inspiring.

"I think the way that we've managed to come together even though we've been apart for so long is something that I'm going to remember for a really long time," Pettipas said.

"I wasn't expecting to go home with my face on a giant sign but I mean, you know, that's good too."

'I think the way that we've managed to come together even though we've been apart for so long is something that I'm going to remember for a really long time,' Noelle Pettipas says. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC )

"I think this is really cool. I wasn't expecting this at all," said graduate Noah Mannholland. "It definitely wasn't something I expected."

Mannholland said he was initially happy getting an extended break when the schools closed, but eventually the happiness faded.

"I just pictured getting a diploma and sitting in a room with all of my graduates and throwing caps at the end maybe, something like that right?" Mannholland said.

"It was really touching to see so many of our teachers put that effort in to make sure that that happened for us."

'I just want to thank our teachers and staff for making this happen for us, and for three amazing years,' Noah Mannholland says. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC )

As a member of the school band, graduate Christina Muise said she had been at previous graduation ceremonies playing her instrument as past graduates crossed the stage. She said she was looking forward to being the one wearing the cap and gown this year and sharing the experience with her younger bandmates.

She knew it was not going to be possible this year but was pleasantly surprised to be asked to come back on Friday.

"Everyone kind of had their guesses but we didn't know what it was going to be exactly so it was really nice to walk up and be like 'oh my gosh' this is my graduating class," said Muise.

"I guess it just felt like we were being acknowledged. Like we hadn't been forgotten amongst all the bad news that we were getting."

'It doesn't surprise me one bit. We've always been blessed with really good staff at Colonel Gray but it just adds another memory to hold on to when we graduate,' Christina Muise says. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

More than 60 teachers pulled together to help get the signs ready for the big reveal.

"It's been really special. I think it's come together better than we could have even imagined," Charlton said.

"We've seen some tears. Lots of cheering. Students who haven't seen each other in a long time are reuniting from a distance."

Nearly 300 signs were set out on Friday for the 2020 graduating class at Colonel Gray High School. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

She hopes the event will show the students to make the most of a bad situation and try to find the magic in the things that are possible.

"It's the resiliency and it's the will to persevere despite the obstacles that may be in front of you," Charlton said.

"I just want to say congratulations to the class of 2020 and it's been a real pleasure being part of your experience."

