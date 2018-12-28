Joy, reconciliation, amazing adventures: P.E.I. hopes for 2019
'Be thankful'; 'Lead the way'; 'Give that joy back'
CBC News asked some of the more well-known residents of P.E.I. what their hopes and dreams were for 2019, and their answers ranged from the personal, to hopes for the province, the country, and the world.
Lennie Gallant, musician
"I hope that the world takes on a greater awareness of how we need to get in synch with the small planet that we inhabit and that we can repair the damage done before it's too late."
Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry
"I look forward, especially, to connect with more Islanders.
"Having been a teacher for 32 years, for me it's very important to get to as many schools as possible."
Basel Alrashdan, Syrian refugee
"For me and my family to become Canadian citizens. I want everyone in Canada and Syria to have a peaceful future."
Tara MacLean, musician
"For myself, it's a happy and healthy family, and of course I want my show Atlantic Blue to sell out.
"My hope is that we lead the way in Canada for the process of reconciliation, now with Senator [Brian] Francis in Ottawa I feel that nothing is impossible."
Adam McQuaid, athlete
"I'm hoping and praying for good health for myself, for my wife, and all my family and friends.
"I'm hoping to explore and get out and enjoy more of New York City."
Adam Brazier, artistic director
"I'm hoping Santa will bring me an accountant that can finally finish my 2017 taxes. I'm also wishing strength and encouragement to my Mom, who's struggling with my father who has been quite ill."
John Connolly, musician
"My goal is to be thankful. That was my grandmother's secret to happiness."
Patrick Ledwell, comedian
"It'll be my 10th performing comedy in Canada's smallest province. It's been a joy and delight all the way through.
"For the year ahead I'd really like to find ways to give that joy back."
Heather Moyse, athlete
"I wish for all of you nothing but the best. You're capable of way more than you give yourself credit for.
"I hope 2019 is the start of you kicking off amazing adventures."
