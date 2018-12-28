Joy, reconciliation, amazing adventures: P.E.I. hopes for 2019

CBC News asked some of the more well-known residents of P.E.I. what their hopes and dreams were for 2019, and their answers ranged from the personal, to hopes for the province, the country, and the world.

Lennie Gallant, musician

Lennie Gallant is one of P.E.I.'s best known musicians. (CBC)

"I hope that the world takes on a greater awareness of how we need to get in synch with the small planet that we inhabit and that we can repair the damage done before it's too late."

Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry

Antoinette Perry become lieutenant-governor in 2017. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

"I look forward, especially, to connect with more Islanders.

"Having been a teacher for 32 years, for me it's very important to get to as many schools as possible."

Basel Alrashdan, Syrian refugee

Since coming to P.E.I., Basel Alrashdan has spoken at United Nations about his experiences. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

"For me and my family to become Canadian citizens. I want everyone in Canada and Syria to have a peaceful future."

Tara MacLean, musician

Tara MacLean's show Atlantic Blue will be part of the Charlottetown Festival this summer. (Stasia Garraway)

"For myself, it's a happy and healthy family, and of course I want my show Atlantic Blue to sell out.

"My hope is that we lead the way in Canada for the process of reconciliation, now with Senator [Brian] Francis in Ottawa I feel that nothing is impossible."

Adam McQuaid, athlete

Adam McQuaid is a defenceman with the New York Rangers. (NHL.com)

"I'm hoping and praying for good health for myself, for my wife, and all my family and friends.

"I'm hoping to explore and get out and enjoy more of New York City."

Adam Brazier, artistic director

Adam Brazier is artistic director of the Charlottetown Festival. (Pat Martel/CBC)

"I'm hoping Santa will bring me an accountant that can finally finish my 2017 taxes. I'm also wishing strength and encouragement to my Mom, who's struggling with my father who has been quite ill."

John Connolly, musician

John Connolly starred in last summer's Charlottetown Festival production about Dutch Mason. (Supplied)

"My goal is to be thankful. That was my grandmother's secret to happiness."

Patrick Ledwell, comedian

Patrick Ledwell has become well known as a comedian across Canada. (Patrick Ledwell/Twitter)

"It'll be my 10th performing comedy in Canada's smallest province. It's been a joy and delight all the way through.

"For the year ahead I'd really like to find ways to give that joy back."

Heather Moyse, athlete

Heather Moyse is a two-time Olympic gold medalist. (CBC)

"I wish for all of you nothing but the best. You're capable of way more than you give yourself credit for.

"I hope 2019 is the start of you kicking off amazing adventures."

More P.E.I. news