Nearly 26,000 Islanders vote in federal election advance polls

Elections Canada officials say an estimated 25,843 people voted in advance federal election polls across P.E.I.this year.

That is up about 17 per cent compared to the 22,068 who voted in advance polls across the Island during the 2015 federal election.

Malpeque had the highest number of voters cast their ballot at advance polls ahead of the Oct. 21 election with 7,294 casting their ballot early for the 2019, followed by Cardigan with 7,015, Egmont at 6,164 and Charlottetown with 5,370.

An estimated 4.7 million electors voted in the advance polls across Canada — significantly higher than 3.7 million votes cast nationally in advance polls in 2015.

An Elections Canada spokesperson said there were more advance polling locations across the country compared to 2015 when there were 4,946 polling stations. For the 2019 election 6,135 advance polling stations were open from Oct. 11 to 14.

