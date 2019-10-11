Nearly 26,000 Islanders vote in federal election advance polls
Advance voter turnout up 17% compared to 2015
Elections Canada officials say an estimated 25,843 people voted in advance federal election polls across P.E.I.this year.
That is up about 17 per cent compared to the 22,068 who voted in advance polls across the Island during the 2015 federal election.
Malpeque had the highest number of voters cast their ballot at advance polls ahead of the Oct. 21 election with 7,294 casting their ballot early for the 2019, followed by Cardigan with 7,015, Egmont at 6,164 and Charlottetown with 5,370.
An estimated 4.7 million electors voted in the advance polls across Canada — significantly higher than 3.7 million votes cast nationally in advance polls in 2015.
An Elections Canada spokesperson said there were more advance polling locations across the country compared to 2015 when there were 4,946 polling stations. For the 2019 election 6,135 advance polling stations were open from Oct. 11 to 14.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Stephanie Dubois
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.