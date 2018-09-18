Plastic garment company named P.E.I. Exporter of the Year

P.E.I. company Top Dog Manufacturing has been recognized by the province for excellence in international business development.

The company was named P.E.I. Exporter of the Year, an award which recognizes increased export sales, new partnerships, market development and diversification, and product development and innovation.

Top Dog Manufacturing makes plastic garments like aprons, lab coats and children's smocks. It sends products all over the world — much of it from the manufacturing facility in Central Bedeque.

Owner Stephen Hurst says he's proud of his work building the company over the last number of years.

"Being an exporter is not for the faint of heart," Hurst said.

"I had a lot of F words I had to deal with ... freight forwarders, foreign exchange houses."

Exports to 23 countries

The province says Top Dog Manufacturing embodies the criteria for the award. The company was originally established as a shower curtain manufacturer, and is now a leader in manufacturing food safe garments, according to the province.

Top Dog ships products to 23 countries, including Russia, Mexico, and the U.K. Exports represent more than two-thirds of its business.

Stephen Hurst says he surrounds himself with detail-oriented people. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Hurst says the secret to his business's success is surrounding himself with detail-oriented people and delivering quality products.

"We are customizing our products for our customers where our competitors do not," he said.

