20 days after Fiona, fewer than 500 Maritime Electric customers without power

It's now been nearly three weeks since Fiona knocked out power to P.E.I., and utility crews are continuing to restore power to those still waiting.

Overnight, the number on the Maritime Electric outage map dropped by more than 100 to 450 as of 8 a.m.

Spokesperson Kim Griffin told CBC News Wednesday that they are on target to see most customers restored by Friday.

Islanders with mobility issues face challenges

Meanwhile, Islanders with disabilities, especially those with mobility issues, have had a difficult few weeks since Fiona hit.

Many people who rely on relatives or home care were on their own because no one could get to their homes.



Some who rely on technology like electric wheelchairs couldn't even get out of bed.

"Not everybody lives on the ground floor that's in a chair," said Glen Flood, executive director of Spinal Cord Injuries P.E.I.

"Once the power goes down, your elevators aren't working if you're in a sky rise or any type of dwelling such as that."

Sidewalks like this one, near Province House in downtown Charlottetown, pose a challenge to those who get around with a wheelchair or other mobility device. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

Flood said he's heard a lot of eye-opening stories from people and he is still getting phone calls about the challenges.

He said one solution is a central list for emergency responders to be able to check on people with disabilities during events like Fiona.

The Red Cross now has three receptions centres in P.E.I. to help get relief payments to Islanders in need. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Some Islanders in financial need are still waiting on Fiona relief payments from the Red Cross.

The organization is trying to streamline that process.

P.E.I. Red Cross director Bill Lawlor said they are using surveys of registered Islanders to determine who will get $500 in relief money.

"We've asked for things like your ability to carry on about your daily activities, how has this impacted you from a financial perspective," said Lawlor.

Only households with the greatest need will get the $500, based on their answers to these kinds of questions.

Three Red Cross reception centres now open

Lawlor said the approach they are taking is different from the universal donation of $250 from the province.

"We know that some people have indicated that they don't actually require any further support at this time. That's a good thing."

A Red Cross reception centre opened in Summerside yesterday at the County Fair Mall, adding to centres already in Charlottetown and Montague.

The centres are open Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Thursdays, the Montague centre is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.