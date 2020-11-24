All 20-29 year olds in Charlottetown area should get tested for COVID-19, province urges

All people ages 20 to 29 in the greater Charlottetown area should get a COVID-19 test in the next few days, provincial officials are advising.

Premier Dennis King and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Morrison made the ask during a live public health briefing late Sunday afternoon, during which it was announced there were four more cases of COVID-19 in Charlottetown.

Sunday's briefing marks 10 new COVID-19 cases in the last week on P.E.I., bringing the total number of cases to 80 since the pandemic began. Six of the cases this weekend are women in their 20's.

"We are encouraging all of those between the ages of 20 and 29 in the capital region to get tested, regardless if you have symptoms," King said. "This is the group, not only here on P.E.I. but across the country, that seems to be the most affected in recent cases."

Anyone in this age group experiencing symptoms should get tested as soon as possible and self-isolate until they receive the results, according to the province.

However, the province says anyone in this age group who is not experiencing symptoms can get tested in the coming days, but can still attend school or work and does not need to self-isolate while awaiting the test result.

For Islanders looking to get tested who don't have a vehicle, it's possible to arrange for Island EMS to go to your residence, Morrison said. If people don't have symptoms, a bus or taxi are other options.

⚠️ Clarification on testing for 20-29 year olds in the Capital Region: <br>➡️ Anyone who has symptoms should get tested immediately and self-isolate until results are received. <a href="https://t.co/6cknYLdif2">https://t.co/6cknYLdif2</a> —@InfoPEI

"This situation does suggest there is community spread of COVID-19 on P.E.I.," Dr. Morrison said.

"I am worried about what is currently happening with COVID-19 in our province and even more worried about what could happen if we don't act now."

The testing clinic in Charlottetown is open Monday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 64 Park Street. For testing clinics nearest you, check the P.E.I. government website.

Watch the full briefing here

More from CBC P.E.I.