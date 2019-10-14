3 dead in 2-vehicle Thanksgiving Monday collision

Three people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in P.E.I. on Monday afternoon, RCMP said in a written release.

The collision happened at the intersection of Route 24 and Route 315 in Caledonia in eastern P.E.I.

The three victims died at the scene and there were no survivors, said Sgt. Chris Gunn. Police were still working to notify the victims' families and did not release any names.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families facing this tragedy on the Thanksgiving weekend," read the release.

The intersection will remain closed while a traffic analyst investigates, said Gunn. At least one local fire department is also assisting, he said.

Police said more information about the crash would be available Tuesday.

