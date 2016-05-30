2 cruise ships cancel P.E.I. visits Wednesday
The Zaandam and the Norwegian Dawn cancelled due to wind forecast
Three cruise ships were supposed to dock in Charlottetown Wednesday but two cancelled their visits because of forecasted strong winds.
The two ships that cancelled were the Zaandam with 1,400 passengers and the Norwegian Dawn with about 2,300 passengers.
The ships were supposed to anchor in the harbour but felt the conditions wouldn't be safe, says Corryn Clemence, cruise development, communications and brand manager for Port Charlottetown.
Wind gusts on P.E.I. are expected to reach 50 km/h Wednesday afternoon before calming down into the evening, according to Environment Canada.
Restaurants, shops 'will feel that impact'
"Certainly a disappointing day for us," Clemence said. "We know that the restaurants and the local shops and retail shops in town will feel that impact."
There will be fewer tours going out around Charlottetown because of the cancellations, she said. However, the port is happy to still have the ship Celebrity Summit visit P.E.I.
"She has just over 2,200 passengers so there are still some tours going out," Clemence said.
Losing two large vessels is "disappointing" for all parties, she said, but safety always has to be a priority.
With files from Angela Walker
