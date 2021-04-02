2 new cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.

P.E.I. has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the Chief Public Health Office reported Wednesday.

The cases are an individual in their 20s, and an individual in their 40s, Dr. Heather Morrison said in a news release.

Both cases recently travelled outside the Atlantic region, and tested positive through routine testing.

One of the cases initially tested negative, and then tested positive on a subsequent test. They are in self-isolation and being followed daily by public health.

P.E.I. currently has 11 active cases of COVID-19 and has had 179 cases.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.