2 new cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.
P.E.I. has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the Chief Public Health Office reported Wednesday.
Both cases recently travelled outside Atlantic region
The cases are an individual in their 20s, and an individual in their 40s, Dr. Heather Morrison said in a news release.
Both cases recently travelled outside the Atlantic region, and tested positive through routine testing.
One of the cases initially tested negative, and then tested positive on a subsequent test. They are in self-isolation and being followed daily by public health.
P.E.I. currently has 11 active cases of COVID-19 and has had 179 cases.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
- Sore throat.
- New or worsening fatigue.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.