2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on P.E.I.

P.E.I. has reported two more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the province's total to 63. Three are active.

The new cases are unrelated, the Chief Public Health Office said in a news release Sunday.

Both cases are men — one is in his 20s and one in his 40s — who work in unrelated non-health-care industries and recently travelled within Canada but outside the Atlantic bubble.

They were found to be positive as part of routine testing, and have been in self-isolation since arriving in the province.

They are doing well, the CPHO said.

The CPHO continues to closely monitor the outbreak of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, where 57 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the past five days.

"I am very concerned about the evolving situation in New Brunswick and I am strongly urging Islanders to follow public health measures here at home, as well as public health measures and travel warnings that are in place in destinations they are planning to visit," said Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, in the release.

What is happening in New Brunswick could happen in Prince Edward Island. — Dr. Heather Morrison

"What is happening in New Brunswick could happen in Prince Edward Island, and it is a reminder of how quickly the virus can spread. It is important that we all remain vigilant — this is not the time to let our guard down."

Non-essential travel to the Moncton and Campbellton regions, where most of the cases in New Brunswick have occurred, is strongly discouraged.

The CPHO said Islanders returning from travel to the Moncton and Campbellton regions of New Brunswick should:

Wear a mask at all times when outside of their household for the next two weeks.

Monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 , and visit a drop-in testing clinic to be tested if symptoms develop.

, and visit a to be tested if symptoms develop. Avoid public places, unless it is essential.

Avoid large gatherings.

Minimize contact with individuals outside of their close circle of contacts and household.

It said people returning from these two New Brunswick regions who work in long-term care facilities must be especially cautious for the next two weeks and should stay home if they are not feeling well, wear personal protective equipment at work, monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, and get tested as soon as symptoms develop.

None of the 63 cases on P.E.I. have required hospitalization, and there have been no deaths.

