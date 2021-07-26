2 new cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.

There are two new cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I., the Chief Public Health Office (CPHO) announced late Monday afternoon.

The cases are a person in their 20s and a person in their 30s who travelled to P.E.I. from outside Atlantic Canada domestically.

Both are unvaccinated.

"The two tested presumptive positive at the point of entry and were confirmed positive by follow-up laboratory-based PCR testing," a release from the CPHO said.

"Both individuals have been isolating since arriving in P.E.I."

The travellers are not Island residents, so they will not appear in P.E.I.'s case count and will show up on their home jurisdiction's tally, the release said.

Anyone who travelled on Air Canada Flight 7754 from Montreal to Charlottetown on Saturday, July 24 should monitor closely for symptoms and be tested for COVID-19 if any symptoms develop, the release said.

There have been 208 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.

