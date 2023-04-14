2 doctors closing practices in Montague

Two doctors in Montague, P.E.I., will leave their practices in the coming months, putting additional strain on the Island's health care system.

Dr. Alexander McKinnon and Dr. Thor Christensen have submitted resignations from their family practice positions, Health P.E.I. said in an emailed statement Friday.

Christensen will leave his practice in late May. McKinnon will leave in late June.

Christensen's practice has about 1,295 patients, while McKinnon has 1,075.

The departures will leave 2.6 full time equivalent family physician positions vacant out of the complement of 14 for Kings County.

Currently, there are about 2,500 people on the patient registry in Kings County.

Over 29,000 Islanders are on the list, according to the Health P.E.I. website.

Recruitment for family physicians and nurse practitioners in the Kings County are is ongoing, Health P.E.I. said.