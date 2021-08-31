3 new cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office reported three new cases of COVID-19 on the Island Tuesday afternoon in a written release.

The cases involve a person in their 60s, another in their 40s and one between the ages of 10 and 19.

All three recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada and are self-isolating.

There is a flight notification related to one of the cases. Anyone who travelled on WestJet Flight 0330 from Toronto to Charlottetown on Sunday, Aug. 29, is advised to monitor closely for symptoms and if any symptoms develop, self-isolate and visit a testing clinic.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said that while P.E.I.'s target in the spring had been to have 80 per cent of the eligible population vaccinated for herd immunity, that number must now be higher to prevent the spread of the virus.

"We are now in the fourth wave, driven by the highly infectious and transmissible delta variant and are seeing an increase in cases in P.E.I. and in Canada," said Morrison in the written news release.

"We now know we must have more than 80 per cent of eligible people vaccinated in all age groups. With the delta variant circulating, we need as many people as possible rolling up their sleeves and getting vaccinated."

As of Saturday, Aug. 28, 91.2 per cent of eligible Island residents had received at least one dose of vaccine and 80.6 per cent had received two doses.

There are now eight active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. In total the province has identified 233 cases.