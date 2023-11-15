8-storey building proposed for Grafton Street going to public consultation

Charlottetown city council voted unanimously Tuesday night to move a proposal for a 158-unit apartment building at 199 Grafton Street, in the parking lot behind the Polyclinic, to public consultation.

The project had already passed second reading in June of 2021 but developer Tim Banks has proposed two more floors for the building, which would bring its height to just under 27 metres. The new plan also almost doubles the number of units, which was previously 84.

"This is probably one of the best infill projects in any city in Atlantic Canada," Banks said, adding there will be space for indoor public parking included in the project.

"When you can bring 158 units to the downtown core and increase the public parking while you are doing it, and take a parking lot that is pretty hard looking from a streetscape perspective and add a new building to it, it is very positive."

'There has been one apartment building built in the downtown core below Euston Street for every 27 apartment units that have been built above Euston Street,' says Tim Banks, CEO of APM. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

The project includes 32 affordable housing units. Most of those would be rented below the CMHC-approved affordable rate, said Banks.

The original project was delayed due to an IRAC appeal. APM won that appeal, but because building costs have gone up since the original proposal Banks said wants to add two more storeys to make the project more economical,

The hope is to have the public consultation on Nov. 29, but Charlottetown Deputy Mayor Alanna Jankov thinks it could be difficult to find a venue this time of year with holiday gatherings happening in the city.

"That's the struggle this time of year. It's hard to find locations, it's hard to find meeting times. People are on vacation. So, you know, stay tuned. We will know soon," Jankov said.

That timing might have been avoided. The application was submitted by Banks 12 weeks ago, he said, adding the process should be quicker.

New official plan opening up conversation

It's difficult to get approvals to develop apartment buildings below Euston Street, the historic core of the city known as the 500-lot area, Banks said.

"There has been one apartment building built in the downtown core below Euston Street for every 27 apartment units that have been built above Euston Street. It's not a very promising perspective for the downtown core," he said.

Charlottetown Deputy Mayor Alanna Jankov doesn’t know exactly what will happen if the developer doesn't agree to the city staff reccomendation to set the top two storeys back from the street. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)

Council is always weighing heritage and development, Jankov said.

"Which is why we are moving on to this exercise in the new year, to look at the official plan which will make changes to the zoning and development and heritage bylaw," she said.

"At this stage anything is up for conversation. Developers will be weighing in on it. Residents will be weighing in on it."

There hasn't been much community push back on the project, according to Banks.

The city is asking for the top two storeys to be set back from the street, but that doesn't work for Banks.

"That interferes with our elevator system in the building and has become quite costly. So we advised the city we are not interested in proceeding with that unfortunate recommendation," he said.

Jankov doesn't know exactly what will happen if Banks doesn't agree to that condition.