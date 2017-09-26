$12M berth expansion project for Port Charlottetown on track

Work to install a second berth on the water in Charlottetown continues, and so far the $12 million berth expansion project is expected to be on time and on budget.

"There's a number of barges out there and cranes. We're working to cap off the first breasting dolphin," said Corryn Clemence, cruise development manager with Port Charlottetown.

A breasting dolphin is a marine structure that is used to allow ships to tie up securely, Clemence said.

The second cruise berth will enable large ships to dock at the same time and get passengers to shore more safely and efficiently, she said.

"There would be three in total I guess to the west side that they're working on. And then the last one that will be done is on the east side of the existing berth that will be likely wrapped up at the end of the season or early next spring," Clemence said.

While work for the second berth began last year, it was forced to stop during the winter months, Clemence said, but everything is on schedule to be completed on time for spring 2020.

