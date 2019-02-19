Federal, provincial governments to invest $1M in short-term housing in Charlottetown

The provincial and federal governments have announced a $1-million investment for new housing units in Charlottetown aimed at assisting some of the Island's most vulnerable.

The initiative will help provide additional access to stable, affordable housing units for victims of family violence and young adults transitioning out of foster care on the Island, according to a news release.

"Set in a peaceful, natural setting, these units will offer a stable, short-term home while survivors of family violence and youth aging out of the province's care take a brave next step in their lives," Family and Human Services Minister Tina Mundy said in a statement.

The investment in the 20-unit building comes after community partners identified the need for additional short-term housing on the Island. The building is expected to be ready for occupancy by 2020.

Finance Minister Heath MacDonald, Family and Human Services Minister Tina Mundy and Charlottetown MP Sean Casey are shown at the site of the supportive-housing project on Beach Grove Road. (Submitted by the government of P.E.I.)

The tender for the construction of the short-term housing project will close on March 7.

The units are intended to offer a safe and peaceful space for Islanders to recover from family violence.

In the same building, there will be separate units for youth receiving support from Child and Family Services to help them transition into adulthood. The province said there will be two separate areas for the two different client groups, possibly with separate entrances.

The building will be constructed on existing provincial land on Beach Grove Road and will have bachelor-style units and a common area for residents.

