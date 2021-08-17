1 new COVID-19 case on P.E.I., flight notification also announced
There is one new case of COVID-19 on P.E.I., the Chief Public Health Office announced Tuesday afternoon.
The Island's active case count now stands at 8
The newest case is a person in their 60s who recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada.
Contact tracing has been completed and the person is self-isolating.
There is a flight notification associated with the case.
Anyone who travelled on Air Canada Flight 634 from Toronto to Charlottetown departing Aug.16 and arriving Aug. 17 is advised to monitor closely for symptoms and if any develop, self-isolate and visit a testing clinic.
There are eight active cases on P.E.I. There have been 221 total cases, with 13 new cases announced in August.
