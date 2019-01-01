Plenty of wind and snow to ring in the New Year, cancelling some Island levees

P.E.I. is under a wind and snowfall warning as a winter storm hits the Maritimes.

New Year's Day is being welcomed with an expected 15 to 20 centimetres of snow.

As a result of the storm, Premier Wade MacLauchlan's levee at the Confederation Centre in Charlottetown has been cancelled for today. MacLauchlan tweeted it has been rescheduled for Jan. 13.

It was great to see so many Islanders out for the early levees this morning. We look forward to celebrating the New Year with a rescheduled Premier's Levee on Sunday, January 13.

Some other levees were also cancelled and some have been rescheduled to a new date.

Air Canada has also issued a travel advisory for Charlottetown and most destinations in Atlantic Canada on Tuesday and is waiving change fees for passengers who want to re-book to avoid the weather.

Several flights in and out of Charlottetown were cancelled or delayed Tuesday and travellers are advised to check in advance.

The snow began early this morning over the island and is expected to taper to flurries or showers this evening. There is a chance of freezing drizzle.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult," Environment Canada said.

Temperature drop

Temperatures will fall from 1 C to –10 C Tuesday night with a windchill of –25 C.

In addition to the snow, strong northwesterly winds will develop this evening with gusts to 90 km/h.

"Visibility may be at times suddenly reduced to near zero in blowing snow," the national weather services said in the statement.

Higher than normal water levels along with rough, pounding waves are expected Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning along the northern coast of P.E.I.



Those conditions are expected to improve Wednesday morning.

