Textbook app growing, expanding to more universities

A free app developed a year ago to help UPEI students buy and sell used textbooks has now grown to allow students to buy and sell anything they need for school and more.

Since launching the app, Bazr​ co-creator Vimal Ramaka says students can use it to purchase items from select businesses they've partnered with and even help find jobs.

The app is being expanded to 15 universities including McGill, Princeton, Rutgers, Concordia and Dalhousie.

"It's a proud moment for a UPEI student as well," said the former graduate. "It feels great because I'm getting the chance to work on solving an actual problem that I had myself."

Expansion in works

The app employs 15 employees in three countries: Canada, the United States and India. Ramaka says that allows the burgeoning company to work on development around the clock.

The free app created to help sell textbooks now employs 15 people and is expanding. (Submitted/Vimal Ramaka)

Ramaka says there are plans to expand the app to more universities by January and ultimately he hopes to have it in 200 universities within a year.

Textbook market

The app started off as a textbook marketplace, helping students like himself save money.

"I saw a need," said Ramaka. "The first step was basically spending hundreds of dollars on new textbooks when students don't always need new textbooks. They can buy used textbooks and save a lot of money."

Building on that premise, Ramaka decided to add to it.

"Our main focus is to help you find anything within a couple of minutes...there's not a lot of scrolling or not a lot of categories."

Free app

Ramaka said the app will always remain free for students. The creators' revenue comes from businesses selling products through the app.

Bazr now does more than just help students buy and sell textbooks. (Submitted/Vimal Ramaka) The businesses Ramaka has partnered with are selling a variety of things through the university connected app - food, clothes and tickets. And the businesses looking to hire can post a job ad on the app.

"They pay very minimal commission, which generates revenue for us."

