Teacher identified as cyclist killed in vehicle collision in Kildare Capes

The cyclist who died Monday after being hit by a vehicle in Kildare Capes, P.E.I. has been identified as Marjolaine Ward.

Ward was a teacher at École Pierre-Chiasson, in Tignish and is described as an 'active member' of P.E.I.'s Francophone community.

"Her presence will be missed," reads a message on the school's Facebook page.

The West Prince Acadian centre will have grief counsellors available Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to speak with students, parents and colleagues.

Ward was riding a bicycle on Route 12 in Kildare Capes before being struck by a vehicle, according to RCMP.

Police said both the cyclist and the driver of the car were travelling south at the time of the crash.

The vehicle did not remain at the scene, according to RCMP, and a P.E.I. man was arrested in relation to the collision early Tuesday morning.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact West Prince RCMP.

More P.E.I. News