Islander's hockey dream still alive — just not as a player

When Tanner Doiron realized he wasn't going to make a career out of playing hockey, he turned his attention to becoming a top referee.

"I thought why not try something else and stay in the game," he said.

At 19, the Islander is now the youngest linesman in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He'll be on the ice Friday at the Eastlink Centre in the game between the Charlottetown Islanders and Shawinigan Cataractes.

"It's not typical to get hired at that age but I seem to fit in OK, so we'll see how it goes," said Doiron, who is also a fulltime student at UPEI.

Scouts took notice

Doiron said it was one of his goals to become a major junior referee as he worked his way up through the different levels. QMJHL scouts took notice, and liked what they saw.

"I knew I was being watched, particularly last year. That was the stepping stone, they liked me and they actually sent their director of officiating down to watch me," he said.

Tanner Doiron was scouted last year by the QMJHL to become a linesman. (Submitted by Tanner Doiron)

An invitation to training camp came in the summer with the news he'd been hired as a linesmen in the league.

"Fortunately for me, it worked out. I didn't expect it to be this soon but I'm very thankful for it."

When asked what he enjoys most about being an on-ice official, Doiron said it's being on the ice with up and coming hockey players.

"I played hockey here on the Island with a lot of the guys in the league now so it's nice to be able to see them lots. It's nice to be able to reach the same goal they did, it's just in a different role."

