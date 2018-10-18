P.E.I. Symphony enters new season debt free

After years of struggling with finances, the P.E.I. Symphony is heading into a new season debt free.

The organization's president Bruce Craig says increased membership, private support and government grants have helped turn things around — at one point the group had a $60,000 debt.

"Four years ago we were very much in the hole and there was very much a question as to whether the symphony was going to be able to keep going but we've been able to retire the debt entirely," Craig said.

"And with this last year we've actually been able to start to create a special account to move us forward."

Craig said things are looking very good with an ambitious season planned.

"Raising money for the symphony is a challenge, there's no question about it."

He credits the turnaround to the hard work of the board which has resulted in increased grant funding and sponsors.

Craig added having an executive director in place has also helped.

The P.E.I. Symphony held some special programming to mark its 50th anniversary in 2017.

The 2018 season begins Oct. 21 at the Zion Presbyterian Church with special guest-cellist Denise Djokic.

