Summerside recruiting more volunteer firefighters

Summerside's fire department is seeking to recruit five new volunteer firefighters this fall to ensure the number of firefighters in the department doesn't fall below a certain number.

Fire Chief Jim Peters says he only takes on five recruits at a time and it's the first recruitment effort in three years.

"It's easier to train five new firefighters then it is to train one," Peters said of his recruitment plan.

Peters has been a firefighter for 46 years and said the five new firefighters serve a probationary period for one year.

Summerside Fire Department has 55 volunteer firefighters, a number the city has recommended.

"That's our number that we maintain," Peters said.

A recent retirement dropped the number, prompting Stewart to begin his recruitment campaign. The deadline to apply is Sept. 14 at 1 p.m.

The fire chief said the department loses an average of one firefighter a year to retirement, people moving or for other reasons.

'$5,000 just to dress them'

With more than 20 applications during the last two recruitment campaigns, Stewart said he hopes he will have the same response this time, adding they've been fortunate to get a positive response when other areas struggle.

"We pick them based on their ability, where they live and where they work, how accessible they are, that kind of thing," Peters said.

Stewart said recruiting and training new firefighters is a big investment for the department and city.

"Just to put gear on them, turn out gear is about $5,000 just to dress them."

Successful recruits have to attend fire school and each has to attain their level one within two years. They also have to take part in in-house training.

"They have to know the equipment that we have, how to use it. We keep them fairly busy especially the first couple of years."

Each firefighter receives an annual honorarium​ for their work.

