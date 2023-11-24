Snow squall watch on for Kings County

Drivers in eastern P.E.I. could find themselves suddenly in difficult weather conditions overnight Friday.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for Kings County.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said small pockets of brief, intense snowfall are possible across the province.

"Even outside of the snow squall watch, which is in effect for Kings County, we will see perhaps some accumulation in some parts of the Island, anywhere from a trace to a couple of centimetres," said Simpkin.

During a snow squall quick accumulations are possible as well as rapid deterioration of visibility.

The Environment Canada forecast shows the possibility of snow squall in Kings County starting about 8 p.m. and continuing into the morning.

Flurries across the province could start by early afternoon.

Conditions will be wintery all weekend, with a high of -4 C on Saturday and 0 C on Sunday.

There is rain in the forecast for Monday, with a high of 8 C.