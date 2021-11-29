Special weather statement for P.E.I. includes snow and rain
Forecasters say P.E.I. could see its first serious snow of the season on Monday, with snow turning to rain in Kings County.
More snow expected in the western part of Prince Edward Island
Forecasters say P.E.I. could see its first serious snow of the season on Monday.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the afternoon and overnight hours.
Snow began Monday morning, and will be turning to rain starting in late afternoon in eastern P.E.I. with the line of rain heading west.
The system will bring more snow in Prince County, and more rain in Kings.
Total amount forecasts are:
- Charlottetown: 5 cm snow and 10 to 20 mm rain.
- Summerside: 5 to 10 cm snow and 10 to 15 mm rain.
- St. Peters: 2 cm snow and 20 to 30 mm rain.
The temperature in Charlottetown was -4 C at 8 a.m., but is expected to rise to 5 C by midnight before cooling through Tuesday morning, which will turn any showers into flurries.
Prince and Kings counties will see similar temperature trends.
